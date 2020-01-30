Infiltration check gate at Pynursla defunct: KSU, FKJGP

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP) Ri War Mihngi has found that the infiltration check gate at Pynursla is not functioning and turned out to be a deserted office.

The checking of the check gate was led by president of KSU Pynursla unit, Vorrozislov Sohkhlet and information secretary FKJGP Riwar Mihngi Circle, Evanfield Khonglam.

In their inspection, they found that the no staff manned the office and the office had no signboard to indicate that it is the office of the Infiltration check gate.

The two organisations have condemned the lackadaisical attitude of the concerned authorities and warned to take a different route if the authorities do not start monitoring.

The two organisations also informed that they recently apprehended one suspected Bangladeshi found with no proper documents.