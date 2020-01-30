News from across the state

DC invites EOI for river project in EJH

Shillong: The Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman of the District Mineral Foundation Trust, East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat has informed that an expression of interest (EOI) is invited by the District Mineral Foundation Trust, East Jaintia Hills for pilot project as a proof concept for in-situ treatment/ cleaning/ bioremediation of polluted / acidic rivers, namely from Ummutha- Lunar Confluence to Lunar- Lukha Confluence, which is approximately 2.5 km. The technology companies having original research and proven successful work experience for around 15 years related to treatment of waste water bodies including acidic industrial effluent, sewage effluent and acid mine drainage based on phycoremediation using customized Green Micro Algae Consortia can apply for it. The company should either be a technology company or it should carry an exclusive authority from a technology company. All necessary details should be submitted on or before February 11.

Field level financial awareness

Shillong: As part of the financial inclusion agenda of the Reserve Bank of India, a field level financial awareness event was organised at Mawlyngbna under Mawsynram Block, East Khasi Hills district. It was inaugurated by General Manager and officer-in-charge, RBI, Shillong, Anurag Asthana in the presence of AGM, SBI, Shillong, AGM, NABARD, officials from banks operating in the district, members of the local dorbar and villagers. In his keynote address, Asthana highlighted the importance of financial literacy and financial inclusion for the benefit of the general public. He also explained on how the functions and activities of RBI directly or indirectly affect the public and further urged upon the stakeholders including banks and government departments to create awareness and provide the best possible services as the unfilled voids and gaps in regulation or awareness generally breed frauds.

Bakdil meeting

SHILLONG: The Project Monitoring and Implementing Committee (PMIC) meeting of LEDP project, Gasuapara, was held on Tuesday at Bakdil Dalu Centre, Upper Bamonpara, Dalu. It was reviewed in the meeting that Bakdil has conducted five batches of intensive training programme for 150 women SHG members in the past with the support of NABARD. Among these women SHG members, 37 have been provided piggery loan of Rs 11,10,000 from Meghalaya Rural Bank, Dalu branch, and 140 piglets have been distributed among them. Dr Tanya Marak, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer, Gasuapara C & RD Block spoke on giving vaccinations and vitamins to the livestock and said that these can be collected from their office.The committee appreciated Bakdil’s endeavour and agreed to collaborate in any developmental work for the people of their block in future.

VDP holds meet with police

TURA: As part of the observation of raising day of village defense organisation, a meeting of VDP Secretaries and volunteers of South West Garo Hills district was held with district police officials and Cpcircle organizer at Betasing on Wednesday. The meeting, besides highlighting the importance of VDPs in assisting the police in maintenance of law and order in the respective villages, stressed the need to strengthen the village defense mechanism as VDPs are the first responders in any given situation. During the meeting, the problems and requirements of the VDPs were also discussed.

Residential inter-college camp

Shillong: The NSS cell of ICFAI university Meghalaya, Shillong campus is organising a 5-day residential inter-college camp from January 28 till February 1 at the Shillong campus. The inauguration programme was held on Tuesday where the chief guest was Dr LD Sangma, MPSC member. Sangma spoke about who effective leaders are and how to produce good leaders. He also spoke on personality development – its set of qualities, hard work, determination and integrity amongst volunteers and in life and how they can enrich a person’s life immensely. Dr. L. Kma, former NSS coordinator of NSS Cell, NEHU gave an in depth understanding of what NSS is. He briefed the volunteers on what such camps do for the overall development of volunteers and that students should focus on their goals. Dipak Kumar, the Regional Director of NSS, Guwahati; Dr. BD Cajee, State NSS officer, DHTE, Meghalaya; Dr A Gatphoh, VC of ICFAI university, Dr. I.B. Bhuyan; registrar of the university were also present.