PHC staff calls indefinite strike for unpaid dues

NONGSTOIN: Employees of Kynrud PHC including doctors, staff nurses and other staff have called for an indefinite strike in protest against the management for not releasing their pending salary which has lapse for over eight months.

The staff informed that Karuna Trust, an NGO which runs Kynrud PHC and other PHC in the state have not been paid their salary for the last eight months. Due to this, the employees are made to call for an indefinite strike which started from January 27.

The agitation called by the employees has affected the people of the area especially patients who need emergency medical services in the said PHC.

Despite seeking intervention from the higher authority on several occasions, the employees said that the issues faced by them were not addressed till date. They were compelled to come out to the streets to demand for their right.