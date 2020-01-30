Priyanka in talks to join Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is “in final talks” for a role opposite Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves in the fourth The Matrix movie. The Warner Bros. and the Village Roadshow film is being directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski. Details about her prospective character are currently under wraps. Priyanka’s US television debut was with drama Quantico, which ran for three seasons. She made history as the first Indian-born actor to star as the lead of a primetime network series and won a People’s Choice Award for this role in 2016. She was featured on the cover of TIME magazine’s coveted TIME 100 issue in 2016, named as one of the “Most Influential People” in the world, and recognised as one of Forbes Most Powerful Women. Priyanka will next be seen in Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes. She’ll film Matrix 4 concurrently in tandem with the Amazon series Citadel. (IANS)