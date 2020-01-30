Rymbui takes up ST seat reservation with Centre

Admission in NERIE, EFLU

SHILLONG: Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has apprised the Union Human Resource Development minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, that state reservation policy should be followed for admitting students at North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE), Umiam.

NERIE offers B.Ed courses and the state’s annual quota is only three seats out of the 50 seats.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rymbui said as per the national reservation policy, the state can avail only 7.5 per cent which works out to only three seats.

Rymbui pointed out that very often ST students do not get seats as these are filled up by students of general category and others.

“Hence, we want the ST students to be able to avail the quota of three seats”, he said.

Rymbui, who had taken up the matter with the union minister on Monday, also said that similar reservation should be provided to state ST students in English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU).

B.Ed course

Rymbui also took up with the union minister the delay in approving B.Ed course in Kiang Nangbah College, Jowai by the regional office of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) based in Bhubaneswar.

The matter was taken up with NCTE but there has been no response, which prompted Rymbui to take up the issue with the union minister.