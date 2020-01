SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Lokayukta, which heard the petition of the state government to modify or recall the order to transfer the officials allegedly involved in the coal racket, was adjourned.

The matter was adjourned by the Lokayukta chairperson P K Musahary after the advocate of the petitioners had to leave Shillong as his mother was unwell.

Separate lawyers represented the state home department and the government.