‘Djokovic clear favourite to win Australian Open’

New Delhi: World No.2 Novak Djokovic is the clear favourite to win the 2020 Australian Open, according to former Australian tennis player Todd Woodbridge.

Djokovic beat world no.3 Roger Federer 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-final to reach his eighth Australian Open final. He has never lost a final at the Rod Laver Arena and is looking to win a record-extending eighth title.”There’s only one clear favourite at this point and that’s Novak Djokovic. His form leading into the Australian Open has been better than anybody else,” Woodbridge told IANS. Todd is considered one of the greatest men’s doubles players of all time thanks to the 16 men’s doubles Grand Slam titles he won and 6 more in mixed doubles alongwith an Olympic gold in men’s doubles with Mark Woodforde. (IANS)