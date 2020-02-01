Fest to showcase NE tourism, trade potential in Bangkok

GUWAHATI: Exhibitions from Northeastern states, including Meghalaya, will showcase the rich tourism and trade potential of the region at the 2nd North East India Festival in Bangkok later this month.

As it is, the three-day programme to be held at the Thai capital from February 21, 2020, is eyeing to strengthen trade, tourism, cultural exchange between Northeast India and South East Asia, a statement issued on Saturday said.

The festival is being presented by North Eastern Council and Indian Embassy at Thailand and organised by Trend MMS with support from North East India Association, Thailand and various state governments of the Northeast.

Festival chief organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta said a team of around 500 people is travelling from Northeast to Thailand to take part in the festival.

“After the successful first edition in the Thai capital last year we are very enthusiastic about the festival this year, which, for the first time, is trying to promote the region’s trade, tourism and culture in Thailand in a methodical way,” Mahanta said.

“The event is actually an extension of Act East Policy of India and we are grateful to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for mentioning our effort in his recent visit to Thailand last year,” he said.

The festival is a platform for cultural exchange between both the regions. Famous Indian singers and bands from the region such as Trance Effect from Nagaland, David Angu And The Tribe from Arunachal, Soulmate, a blues rock band from Shillong and some popular Thai rock bands such as Slot Machine will perform at the festival.

The North East Indian community in Thailand will also perform a unity dance

Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister, Thailand is expected to be present in the inaugural session. Besides chief ministers from the region, including Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma along with senior ministers of the Northeastern states, are expected to attend the festival.

A business-to-business meet will be organised between stakeholders of both the regions to be attended by prominent buyers of Thailand interacting with the governments of the Northeastern states.

Besides, over 50 students will be travelling from the Northeast to attend the people to people meet and also visit various universities in Thailand.

Spectacular cultural performance of various folk dances of Northeast will be presented along with Thai dance form, Khon, which will be performed at the festival supported by the culture ministry, Thailand.

Moreover, 14 designers of the region will present the best of North Eastern fabric at a fashion show.