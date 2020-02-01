HEK PSO suspended

SHILLONG: The Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek, who had accidently shot himself in his leg from his 9mm service pistol inside a vehicle has been suspended.

Sources on Friday said that the PSO was suspended and a letter in this regard has been issued by the department.

Sources also said that the PSO was suspended for misusing arms.

The incident happened on January 21 outside the U Soso Tham Auditorium where the Meghalaya Day programme was going on and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was the chief guest.

The PSO, Wanshan Wahlang, was sitting in the front passenger seat when the incident occurred.

It was reported that Wahlang was cleaning his pistol when it accidently went off with the bullet piercing though his leg and then the left front door.