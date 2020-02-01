IAF’s ‘Trespassers will be shot’ posters stoke fear

FKJGP seeks DC’s intervention

SHILLONG: After posters of ‘shoot trespassers’ surfaced on the outer boundary wall of the IAF premises, the Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP), Upper Shillong circle on Friday shot off a letter to the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, seeking her intervention.

In the letter, the president of FKJGP Upper Shillong Circle, Kitboklang Nongphlang, said that the IAF has put up posters along the outer boundary wall reading ‘Trespassers Will Be Shot’ and which are also written in Khasi as ‘Trespasser yn siat’ causing fear among the locals.

The boundary wall stretches from Hynniew Mer (Upper Shillong) to Mawnianglah and Mawkhan.

He said that the residents of Upper Shillong harbour nothing against the IAF and that there has been no trespassing into the IAF premises.

“While we understand that trespassing into any high security premises is a criminal offence, but this kind of threat of use of force by shooting has caused concern among local residents as none of them so far have any ill-will against the IAF or there has been any case of trespassing into the IAF premises since the Eastern Air Command (EAC) was shifted to the area in June, 1963,” he letter said.

He went on to add that the people of the area are simple villagers who have no bad intention against anybody, let alone the IAF.

Taking strong exception to the IAF’s threatening message, Nongphlang said that any error of judgment on the part of the villagers could prove to be fatal.

“As you are aware, people of the area move daily outside the boundary wall for their day-to-day activities and any error of judgment by either the simple villagers or the armed IAF personnel could result in fatality given the threat in such IAF posters,” it said.

In connection with the threat, the FKJGP has requested the DC to take up the matter with the IAF so that unnecessary fear is removed and the age-old good relationship between the defence forces and civilians of the area is maintained and respected.