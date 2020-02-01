Developed By: iNFOTYKE

REGIONAL

Two cadres of insurgent outfit apprehended in Karbi Anglong

By Agencies

Guwahati: Two cadres of insurgent outfit People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) were apprehended by locals in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district when they came to collect extortion money, an Assam Police headquarters release said on Friday.
They were caught in Virvar Sai Teron village of the district around Thursday midnight, the release said.
The two, identified as Jirsong Hanse and Clarbong Teron, sustained injuries as locals assaulted them before handing them over to police. (PTI)

