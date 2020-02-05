Cabinet to keep ‘on the move’

Objective to take administration closer to people: CM

SHILLONG: The state Cabinet has decided to continue its ‘Cabinet on the Move’ programme initiated by the government in June last year in Tura.

The second ‘Cabinet on the Move’ was held in Jowai on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the Cabinet has decided to continue the programme by having meetings in other district headquarters of the state in the future.

Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting saw participation of seven cabinet ministers in Jowai besides senior bureaucrats and government officials.

Interacting with the press after the meeting, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “The objective of the initiative is to ensure that administration is taken closer to the people. It will also enable the government machinery as a whole to look at issues of specific regions.”

The chief minister later held a separate meeting with the members of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) and the local MLA of the region, where decisions on key projects and initiatives for Jaintia Hills were discussed.

He also said that ‘Cabinet on the Move’ will allow government to focus on very specific issues that would further strengthen the process of delivery of government programmes and interventions.