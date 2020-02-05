CM denies allegations of illegal coal mining

Conrad backs brother, says Home dept has done well

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday denied allegations of illegal coal mining and transportation in the state while giving a clean chit to the Home department headed by minister James Sangma.

On being asked about the alleged illegal transportation of coal in the state, the chief minister said that there is no truth in the allegations and the government has given strict instructions to all the departments.

“There is no question of illegal mining taking place”, he said even as he added that directions have been issued to all the departments, including police, to ensure that no illegal transportation of coal takes place.

The Cabinet, which met in Jowai on Tuesday, for the first time did not discuss illegal transportation of coal. It did not discuss resumption of coal mining in the state either.

The chief minister said that the Cabinet comes with memos and does not discuss issues randomly.

“After the Cabinet meeting we discussed issues pertaining to the district and it is not necessary that we have to take these up in the Cabinet,” the chief minister said.

When asked about the demands of the MDA partners to remove James Sangma from the post of Home Minister, the chief minister said, “People have opinions, but if one looks at the overall law and order situation, the Home department has done a good job.”

Recalling the two instances of major law and order problem in the state including in Shillong, Sangma said that people lost their lives in several parts of the country, but the way the situation was controlled and managed in the state, not even a single life was lost.

“Home department is pulled up for anything and everything, but if there are issues, these will be discussed in the Cabinet and with colleagues and we will find solutions”, he said.