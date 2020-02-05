De Kock helps Proteas ease to victory against England

CAPE TOWN: Captain Quinton de Kock smashed a sparkling century as South Africa eased to a seven-wicket victory against world champions England in the opening One-Day International at Newlands on Tuesday.

After being put into bat, England overcome a top-order wobble to post 258 for eight in their 50 overs, helped by a well-constructed 87 from Joe Denley in the side’s first ODI outing since lifting the World Cup at Lord’s last July.

But De Kock (107) and Temba Bavuma (98) put on 173 for the second wicket as South Africa reached 259 for three to secure victory with 14 balls to spare.

The second ODI will be played in Durban on Friday, with the three-match series ending in Johannesburg on Sunday.

England fielded just five players who featured in last year’s World Cup final having rested Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler for this series, with seamer Chris Woakes the only survivor from the bowling attack.

South Africa lost Reeza Hendricks for six early in their chase, caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow off Woakes.But De Kock and Bavuma played risk-free cricket, rotating the strike superbly, while hitting boundaries when presented with the opportunity to do so. (Reuters)