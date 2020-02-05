Four cabinet mins skip meeting

SHILLONG: As many as four out of the 12 cabinet ministers skipped the Cabinet meeting in Jowai on Tuesday.

The Cabinet meet was held for the first time in Jowai as part of the government’s programme of ‘Cabinet on the Move’.

The ministers who skipped the meeting on Tuesday included Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek, Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling, Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh and PHE Minister Samlin Malngiang.

When asked about their absence, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that all the four ministers have given individual reasons for their absence.

“Hek told me that he has to campaign in Delhi and since his agendas were not there he skipped”, he said.

Hamlet Dohling and Banteidor Lyngdoh are camping in Guwahati and since their agendas were also not there, they too requested to skip the meeting, the chief minister said.

Sangma also said that Samlin Malngiang has some personal work in Kolkata which is why he could not attend the meeting.