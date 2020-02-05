Govt to create more posts in community colleges

SHILLONG: The state government on Tuesday decided to create more posts in the community colleges.

Talking to media persons after the Cabinet meeting in Jowai, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that the Cabinet approved creation of more posts as per revised proposal required for the community colleges.

Terming the decision as bold despite the financial constraints, Rymbui said that this was a long pending issue which has been resolved.

He, however, said that the government will create posts in the Arts stream only which would entail an additional expenditure of Rs 16.12 crore since some colleges have already been extended sanctioned posts before.

“All these posts will be as per state scale and not UGC scale,” he said. He, however, said that teachers under the UGC scale would continue to enjoy it and after their retirement, the post will move under the state scheme.

The government has sanctioned 43 posts in Nongstoin College, 31 in Ri Bhoi College, 26 in Shangpung College, 26 in Tirot Sing College, 31 in Jaintia Eastern College, 32 in Tura Christian College, 28 in Chokpot College, 33 in Ampati College and 40 in Nongtalang College.

The education minister also said that recruitment will be done after the government holds talks with the colleges and works out the modalities.