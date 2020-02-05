NE BJP forum discusses economy

SHILLONG: The North East BJP Forum, which met in New Delhi on Tuesday, decided to work towardss strengthening the economy of the Northeastern states.

The meeting was attended by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb besides state Health Minister AL Hek and other BJP North East leaders.

Hek informed that they discussed about the development of the Northeastern states announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We also discussed about how to accelerate the pace of development in the region be it the railways or roads besides further strengthening the health sector,” Hek said.