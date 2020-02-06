Conrad, Prestone differ on James, Lokayukta probe

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his deputy Prestone Tynsong have different views on taking action against Home Minister James Sangma on the issues related to coal racket and Lokayukta probe into the matter.

It was first the coalition partners who had demanded at least striping of home portfolio from James if not dropping him from the Cabinet. Sources said on Wednesday that the chief minister giving clean chit to his brother James and defending him has surprised some of the NPP leaders, including Prestone as well as the coalition partners.

Earlier, soon after the Lokayukta had on January 10 ordered the CBI probe into coal racket case and transfer of officials to facilitate a fair investigation, Prestone had welcomed the move.

On January 14, Prestone had told media persons that there was no question of government being not happy with the inquiry as the matter about illegal transportation of coal is being discussed and talked about since 2014 till date.

“We welcome the inquiry and it is good that people will know the truth,” he had said.

Curiously, the political department headed by chief minister had challenged the Lokayukta order and wanted the anti-graft panel to withdraw or modify it.

However, the Lokayukta rejected the plea of the government.

Earlier, Prestone had said that the government has no problem in cooperating with the CBI when the central agency investigates into the matter.

According to Prestone, even he is blamed of being involved in the transportation of illegal coal and hence he welcomes the inquiry.

Taking a different stand, the chief minister, however, has denied any illegal coal mining and transportation taking place in the state.

As far as the issue of action against James is concerned, the deputy chief minister on January 31 said that the chief minister had viewed the matter very seriously.

Earlier, the Lokayukta had sought transfer of Suraj Joshi, the special assistant to the home minister and others for allegedly involved in the coal racket. Several police officials were also named by the petitioner. Prestone had also said that the chief minister would take a call on the grievances of the coalition partners regarding James.

“I am very sure that the CM has taken note of the matter very seriously. Let us wait as the chief minister will take an appropriate decision but the matter will not go to the MDA”, Prestone had said. However, with the chief minister supporting his brother, it is unlikely that there will be any action from him.

Earlier on Tuesday, the absence of four ministers in the cabinet meeting had raised speculation that they are not happy with the stand of the chief minister regarding James.

However, the four ministers, AL Hek, Samlin Malngiang, Hamlet Dohling and Banteidor Lyngdoh had stated prior commitment for being absent in the cabinet.

When asked whether he is also supporting the demand for removal of James, Samlin said that this is an old issue and the matter was discussed in the Cabinet. He said that apart from this demand, the issue pertaining to the reshuffling in the cabinet also needs to be discussed, adding that removing James as and effecting reshuffle in the cabinet is the prerogative of the chief minister.

Even the chief minister and the deputy chief minister had denied anything wrong in the cabinet and maintained that the ministers could not attend the cabinet meeting due to their other engagements.