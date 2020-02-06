Danggo supports Cong candidate

Mawkyrwat: Five-time MLA from Ranikor and senior NPP leader, MM Danggo, will not join the Congress but will support its candidate, Jotin Khardewsaw, in the Langrin MDC by-election, scheduled to be held on February 28.

President of the Ranikor Block Congress Committee, PK Nongmin, on Wednesday informed that Danggo will not rejoin the Congress.

However, Nongmin said Danggo will support Khardewsaw in the upcoming bypoll.

“He will not join us, but will support us. He has confirmed that he will be with us during the election campaign,” Nongmin said, adding that Danggo will start touring the constituency from Thursday during which he will attend the public meeting at Phlangdiloin.

Nongmin also expressed confidence that the party will regain the MDC seat having lost to the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the 2019 MDC elections.

“With many leaders and supporters from the NPP joining us and all our party men with us, we are confident that we will win this by-election,” Nongmin said.