FIR filed for sale of fake challan

SHILLONG: An activist, Kingstone Bolwari, has filed an FIR with Sadar Police Station complaining about sale of duplicate and fake challans in and around Shallang, West Khasi Hills district and Dainadubi, North Garo Hills district.

Bolwari said that between January12 and 16, Kyrshan of Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills district, and Deovolenty Pohthmi alias Kheinduh of Mawlai, had sold duplicate and fake challans for transportation of large quantity of unclaimed coal lying at Pathalgittim, Rongding Awe, Dangsa Awe, Rongsa Awe, Garegittim, Agrenggittim and Jadiggitim of South Garo Hills district. )“It is pertinent to inform that the purpose of issuing challan to the concerned successful bidder or the concerned coal transporter is to generate revenue for the government of Meghalaya and through the challan the transporter is paying their respective royalty to the Govt,” the FIR said.

It added that it was surprising that the persons and their groups are doing such corruption and indulging in illegal business by selling the fake and duplicate challans for their monetary benefit.

The complainant asked the police that such illegal business should be immediately stopped and all involved be booked.

It also stated that proper challans should be issued from the concerned department — Director of Mineral Resources.

“But, it is surprising to learn that the above mentioned persons are distributing the fake challan in the name of the successful bidder, George S. Marak who was issued the lifting order or allowed to transport the coal from Pathalgittim, Rongding Awe, Dangsa Awe, Rongsa Awe, Garegittim, Agrenggittim and Jadiggitim of South Garo Hills district,” the FIR said.