Fuel pump accused of cheating customers

TURA: The GSU from Chokpot in South Garo Hills has claimed that the lone petrol pump in the area is cheating customers by issuing less amount of fuel than what is paid for.

Ina complaint issued here on Thursday, General Secretary of the local GSU unit, Tangke R Marak said that the public are being duped due to the non-functional digital machine which was recently installed at the station.

“If the machine was made functional, this would not happen. But as the pump is being manually operated, customers are not getting their money’s worth in fuel,” Marak claimed, while adding that the pump dispenses about a litre less than what is paid for.

The union demanded the immediate repair of the non-functional machine and threatened to take necessary steps against the authorities if the same is ignored.

IANS