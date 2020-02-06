Large scale export of coke raises questions on origin of coal

TURA: The mushrooming of close to a dozen coke factories in the Shallang region of West Khasi Hills bordering Garo Hills, in an area known for its coal reserves, has put the focus on illegal extraction of coal in the as local organisations allege a huge racket is taking place in an area seldom scrutinised by authorities due to its remoteness.

Coke is a grey, hard, and porous fuel with a high carbon content and few impurities which is made by heating coal or oil. It is an important industrial product, used mainly in iron ore smelting in big factories and industries.

A sharp rise in the number of trucks carrying coke out from West Khasi Hills through Dainadubi in Garo Hills has raised questions since it would have been impossible to produce and export this product unless coal is made available. The only coal producing areas happen to be Shallang and Nangalbibra in South Garo Hills.

“These factories are producing hundreds of tons of coke every day by burning coal which is not possible unless coal is being supplied by someone on a daily basis. From where has the coal been obtained if there is an NGT ban in place?” questioned NGOs in the area as they reveal that every day over fifty trucks move out of these factories loaded with freshly produced coke onwards to Assam.

The coal mafia is reportedly taking advantage of the vast reserves of coal in the jungles of Shallang and Nangalbibra illegally mining it and supplying to the coke factories which in turn ship out the finished by-product without getting caught.

On any given time of the day, trucks the size of dumpers with trailers are spotted on the road moving out of Dainadubi towards Dudhnoi in Assam loaded beyond capacity with coke. This will continue unless a clamp down is made against illegal mining in the area and the coke factories are inspected to find out the source of the coal being supplied, the NGOs said.