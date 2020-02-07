Bodo peace accord to usher in new dawn for Assam: PM

Extremists urged to shun violence, join mainstream

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a clarion call to those pursuing the path of violence to lay down their arms and return to the mainstream like the Bodo cadres.

The Prime Minister made the appeal while addressing a public rally at Khargaon-Tengapara in Kokrajhar district on Friday, an official statement issued here, said.

The rally was held to celebrate the success of the Bodo peace accord signed by All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and all factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) with the Centre and Assam government. This is his first visit to the Northeast since the signing of the historic accord on January 27, 2020.

The Prime Minister praised ABSU, the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), Bodo Territorial Council (BTC) chief, Hagrama Mohilary, and the Assam government for playing a very positive role in the Bodo agreement.

“Today is the day for the entire Northeast, including Assam, to welcome a new beginning in the 21st century, a new dawn, a new inspiration. Today is the day to take a pledge that development and trust would continue to be our mainstay and that they would be further strengthened. Let us not be engulfed by the darkness of violence ever again. Let us welcome a peaceful Assam, a new resolute India”, he said.

He termed the signing of the Bodo accord as all the more significant as India is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year.

“Gandhi ji used to say that whatever be the fruits of non-violence, they would be accepted by all,” the Prime Minister added.

Dwelling on the Bodo Accord, he said that it would benefit the entire people of the region. “Everybody is a winner in this accord, peace is a winner and humanity is a winner in this accord”, he said.

A commission would be formed to determine the boundaries of the Bodo Territorial Area Districts (BTAD).

Prime Minister announced a package of Rs 1500 crore to benefit Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri of BTAD.

“This would help in the all-round development of Bodo culture, region and education,” he said.

Stressing on the increased responsibility of BTC and the government of Assam, the Prime Minister said the motto of development would be only through Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwaas.

“I am confident that the BTC will now develop a new model of development by taking every society here. This will strengthen Assam and strengthen the spirit of India, a superior India”, Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister said his government wants to implement the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and that it is waiting for the report of the committee.

New approach for NE aspirations

Prime Minister said that the government had adopted a new approach to deal with various issues plaguing the Northeast.

He said such an approach was possible only after a deep understanding of the aspirations and the emotional issues of the region.

“The solutions were found through deliberations and discussions with all concerned and with empathy. They were found as we dealt with everyone as our own and not as outsiders. We conversed with them and made them feel one of our own. This has helped reduced extremis,” he said.

Growth engine

“Over 3,000 kilometres of roads have been built in the North East in the last three-four years. New national highways have been approved. The entire Northeast rail network has been converted into broad gauge. There is also a focus on strengthening the youth of the region with new institutions of education, skill and sports. Apart from this, new hostels have also been created for students of the Northeast in Delhi and Bangalore”, he added.