National Nuggets

Odisha reports first swine flu case

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday reported its first swine flu case of the year, after a resident of Dhenkanal district tested positive for the virus, officials said. The patient is under treatment at the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, they said. The person tested positive for the H1N1 virus and has become the first confirmed case of swine flu in Odisha this year, said Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Prof CBK Mohanty. Mohanty said the patient was being treated as per WHO guidelines, and that there is no possibility of spread of the virus. Three patients, suspected to have contracted the virus, were recently admitted to a special ward of the SCB Medical College Hospital, of whom two tested negative. The two other patients will soon be discharged, a doctor at SCBMCH said. (IANS)



J&K mulls banning private practice of doctors

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling banning private practice of government doctors in the Union Territory to improve the functioning of its hospitals. A letter sent by the Lt. Governor’s office to the Principals’ of Government medical colleges in this regard has requested them to give their comments and views in the matter. Jammu and Kashmir is among the few places in the country where private practice of doctors is allowed. There have been many complaints of doctors preferring to treat patients in their private clinics rather in government hospitals. The step is apparently aimed at improving the functioning of government hospitals and medical colleges across the Union Territory and for making doctors more accessible for the patients. Meanwhile, the government is improving the health infrastructure by building new colleges and opening of two AIIMS, one each in Jammu and the Kashmir Valley. (IANS)



‘Crimes against children rising’

New Delhi:, Feb 6 (IANS) Crime against children rose in the year 2018 as compared to 2016 and 2017, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Thursday. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply given in the Rajya Sabha that the total number of cases registered under crimes against children in the year 2016 was 106,958. “This figure rose to 129,032 in the year 2017 and to 141,764 in 2018,” said the Minister. The data presented by the Minister was based on the input provided by the National Crime Records Bureau. However, the Minister emphasised that the government had amended the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 in order to make the law more effective for protection of children. “The Government of India has recently amended the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 which has been notifiedand made effective from August 16, 2019 with a view to providing stringent provisions for protection to children against sexual abuse,” said the Minister. She also said that clarifications, regarding crime against children, for the year 2018 were pending from West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya & Sikkim. (IANS)



‘NCPCR received 66 complaints on online sexual content in last six years’

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has received 66 complaints against online sexual content in the last six years, the Women and Child Development Ministry informed Parliament on Thursday. Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union minister Smriti Irani said the apex child rights body inquired and found 31 websites containing child pornography material. After taking suo moto cognizance, the NCPCR registered these 31 cases on the Cyber Crime Portal of the MHA for necessary action. According to the data provided by the ministry, majority of the cases were from Uttar Pradesh (21), followed by 11 cases in Delhi and six in Haryana. While 19 cases were reported in 2019-2020, 23 were reported in 2018-19, it said. (PTI)

AI has dues of over Rs 822 crore towards VVIP charter flights: RTI

New Delhi: Cash-strapped Air India, which is being disinvested by the government, has outstanding dues of over Rs 822 crore towards VVIP charter flights, according to latest data provided by the national carrier to an RTI response. In its RTI response provided on Wednesday to Commodore Lokesh Batra (retd), who sought to know the latest data on outstanding bills of Air India, the carrier said as on November 30, 2019, Rs 822 crore were pending towards VVIP charter flights. It also said an additional Rs 9.67 crore towards evacuation operations and Rs 12.65 crore towards ferrying foreign dignitaries were also pending. Under VVIP charter flights, Air India provides its aircraft to ferry– the President, the Vice-President and the Prime Minister– for which the bills are paid by the ministries. (PTI)