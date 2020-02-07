Prestone urges NGOs to be patient till  next meeting with MHA on ILP

SHILLONG: As the capital city is witnessing evening sit-in demonstrations against the delay in the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong has asked the agitating NGOs to wait till the Meghalaya Government delegation meets the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah again.

It may be mentioned that the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO)is holding evening sit-in demonstrations in the city since February to protest against the implementation of CAA and the delay in the implementation of ILP in the state.

The demonstration would continue till Saturday.

However, Tynsong while speaking on the matter said that the Government was still awaiting for its meeting with the Union Home Minister to discuss the issue.

“The CM has written a letter to the Home Minister and met him recently and we have been assured that he would invite us for talks immediately after the Delhi elections are over.

When asked about the demonstrations being held in the city, he said. “My only request to them is let us wait till the time when Home Minister calls us for meeting ad we will apprise him of the resolution passed by the Assembly.

When asked if the Government is planning to take up the matter with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Tynsong said that he could say anything on the matter

“Let us see first as this matter is totally dealt in by the Home Minister and we have faith and confidence on him,” Tynsong said.

The demand for implementation of ILP in the state intensified after the Union Government extended ILP in Manipur when the entire region including Meghalaya was witnessing large scale protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the Parliament.