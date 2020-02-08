Aizawl beat East Bengal 1-0 for 2nd win

Kalyani: East Bengal suffered yet another setback in the I-League as they lost 0-1 to Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium here on Friday.

Matias Veron scored the match-winning goal in the 77th minute to earn Aizawl FC’s second win in the campaign. Their first came against Indian Arrows back in December.

Red and Golds head coach Mario Rivera Campesino made three changes with the hope of catalysing a better display.

Abhash Thapa was handed his first start at the back, while Samad Ali Mallick slotted in for Marti Crespi. Ansumana Kromah replaced the suspended Marcos Jimenez De La Espada upfront. Stanley Rozario’s line-up featured a catalogue of changes. Zothanmawia replaced Lalremruata in goal, Paul Ramfangzuava was recalled to the four-man midfield next to Lalrosanga. Nigerian forward Justice Morgan started up front, next to William Lalnunfela.

The hosts have been on a downward spiral since the turn of the year, with their only saving grace being an away win against Chennai City. Aizawl have had problems of their own, but they looked more likely to score in either half.

The alarm bells were ringing as early as the 10th minute, when Rochharzela’s solo run almost made the Red and Golds pay. (IANS)