Denied ticket, UDP worker joins NPP

SHILLONG: United Democratic Party ‘s former working president Mighter Marwein on Friday joined the National People’s Party after he was denied party ticket for the Langrin Council bypoll slated for February 28.

Mighter is the nephew of late Langrin MDC Nassar Marwein.

It may be mentioned that UDP has fielded sitting MLA of Ranikor Pius Marwein, who is a relative of Nassar.

Maintaining that he has nothing against the UDP, Mighter said that there were talks of ‘one man, one post’ in the UDP which means that, ‘A person cannot hold both office of the MLA and MDC at the same time’, he said.

“While I was in the UDP, there were discussions of holding one man one post. We won both the MDC and MLA election but after the passing away of Nassar, it was my turn to contest the MDC election. But for unknown reasons, the party did not select me”, Mighter said.

When asked, he said that his supporters will soon join the NPP.

The NPP will field president of South West Khasi Hills, Kitborlang Nongrem for the Langrin by-election.

Nongrem said that the exit of former Ranikor MLA, MM Danggo will affect the party but he maintained that ardent supporters of NPP are still intact.

According to Nongrem, the resignation of Danggo from the NPP was different from the time when Congress supporters resigned en masse.

The resignation from Congress was on grounds of setting up Civil Sub-Division in Ranikor whereas Danggo’s resignation from NPP has no solid ground, he added.