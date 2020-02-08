Gokulam face Kashmir today

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala FC and Real Kashmir FC will look for nothing less than a win to stay in the title hunt when they take on each other in a crucial Hero I-League match here on Saturday. There is not a lot to segregate between the two sides, with Gokulam Kerala resting on fourth position with 14 points from nine games, while Kashmir are 2 places below on sixth with 12 points but played a game less than their rivals. Meanwhile, Neroca FC will look to stop TRAU FC as they take giant strides, when they take on each other on Saturday. (Agencies)