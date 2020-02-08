Developed By: iNFOTYKE
Gokulam face Kashmir today
Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala FC and Real Kashmir FC will look for nothing less than a win to stay in the title hunt when they take on each other in a crucial Hero I-League match here on Saturday. There is not a lot to segregate between the two sides, with Gokulam Kerala resting on fourth position with 14 points from nine games, while Kashmir are 2 places below on sixth with 12 points but played a game less than their rivals. Meanwhile, Neroca FC will look to stop TRAU FC as they take giant strides, when they take on each other on Saturday. (Agencies)
Comments are closed.