Min asks EAC to remove ‘shoot trespassers’ poster

SHILLONG: Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling on Friday asked the Eastern Air Command in Upper Shillong to remove the ‘shoot trespassers’ poster from the wall of IAF premises. In a letter to the Air Officer Commanding in Chief of the EAC, Air Marshal RD Mathur, Dohling said that the threatening poster is uncalled for and is creating unnecessary fear psychosis among the people. Informing the EAC that there has been no trespassing into their premises, the minister has asked the IAF to immediately remove the poster from the wall.

The minister hoped that the old-age good relationship between the defence forces and the civilians of the area will be maintained and respected whose forefathers generously parted away their land to the former.

Earlier, the FKJGP, Upper Shillong circle wrote to the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner seeking her intervention in the matter. The posters read, ‘Trespassers Will Be Shot’ and which in Khasi read ‘Trespasser yn siat’, to which the IAF has clarified that the poster is not a threat but a warning and information.

The Defence PRO said the signboards are as per existing guidelines and are displayed outside all air force installations to prevent trespassing and are without any prejudice to any region or state.