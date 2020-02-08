Police to challenge bail to ward commissioner

SHILLONG: After a lower court has granted bail to the rape accused ward commissioner, Vikash Gupta, the police have decided to follow up the matter by way of challenging the bail.

Sources said on Friday that DGP R Chandranathan held a review meeting on the matter.

According to sources, the investigating officer was not called to the court when the bail application was moved.

As the charge sheet was not filed, this gave an opportunity for the accused to obtain bail.

However, the police have decided to file the charge sheet at the earliest besides challenging the bail granted to the accused.

Earlier, the High Court and the lower court had denied bail to the accused.