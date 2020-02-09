ANVC accord still in govt files even after five years

No regular meetings by Centre & state to implement agreement

SHILLONG: The Centre recently inked a pact with the Bodo rebel groups. However, a tripartite text of agreement signed with ANVC-ANVC (B) groups in similar line is gathering dust even after five years.

When contacted, the signatory to the pact, erstwhile ANVC-B chairman Bernard Marak said that nothing was achieved by the pact other than long years of wait.

He said neither Chief Minister Conrad Sangma nor Home Minister James Sangma is interested in pursuing the matter.

The main parent group, ANVC is also silent on the matter.

Sources said that earlier, the Centre had blamed the state government for not following up on the matter.

According to the Centre, the pact should have a logical conclusion.

Marak informed that the Centre is accusing the state government of negligence and added that he had reminded the government on the need to implement the accord, but in vain.

A senior government official said that with the amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, the grievances of the ANVC-ANVC (B) will be addressed.

However, Marak said that these are all excuses. “The officials are well aware that the state government is not replying to the queries of the MHA regarding the pact”, he said.

According to official records, there were only three meetings in the last five years to discuss the tripartite settlement between the Centre, state and ANVC-ANVC-B groups.

The groups had on September 24, 2014 signed the agreed text of settlement followed by disbanding ceremony on December 15 that year.

The officials failed to carry out periodical review of the agreement though the MHA committee headed by Joint Secretary (NE) was supposed to discuss the progress of the settlement every six months to take stock of the status of implementation of the decisions taken based on the agreement.

The agreed text of settlement points out that 13 subjects, including minor works of agriculture, sericulture and weaving, animal husbandry, fisheries and minor irrigation and others, should be transferred to Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), but there was no follow up by the government though many committees were formed in this regard.

The agreed text also states that the state government will have to extend one-time funding support to be spread over a period of five years to strengthen the local/traditional institutions at the grass root level.