CoMSO to implement own ILP after govt apathy

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has decided to go for direct action and implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state themselves.

The conglomerate’s decision came at the end of its five-day sit-in-demonstration opposing Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and demanding ILP on Saturday and with the Centre yet to give a clear indication on the fate of implementing the regime in the state even though the state Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution in its favour.

Talking to media persons, CoMSO chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin said that their next action would start from February 12. He said that till the Central government approves implementation of ILP in the state and till the governor gives his assent to the MRSSA (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, CoMSO volunteers will jointly implement the mandate of the Directorate of Infiltration.

“We will also fix a routine and inform the District Task Force for a joint checking of illegal immigrants in the state and we will also assist the Labour Inspectors for checking work permits”, he said.

Stating that a large number of illegal foreigners have entered the state through the international and interstate borders, he added that many of them are working as labourers in construction companies, mining areas, in shops and factories.

He accused the Centre of violating the doctrine of the federal structure of the Constitution as, till date, it has not given its approval to the implementation of ILP in the state even though the Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution in this regard.

He also slammed the governor accusing him of violating the Constitution since he has refused to abide by the advice of the Council of Ministers to give his assent to the MRSSA (Amendment) Ordinance 2019.

Asking the state government and all the MLAs of the state to appeal to the central government to approve ILP in the state, the CoMSO leader said that the state government should also create pressure on the governor to give his assent to the MRSSA (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019

He also said that steps should be taken to effectively implement the mandate of the District Task Force in each of the 11 districts and directives should be given to all the Labour Inspectors to conduct regular checking.