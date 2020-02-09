GU emerges 2nd Best University in National Youth Festival

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University cultural team brought glory by achieving 2nd best university award among 98 universities in All India Inter-University National Youth Festival held from 3-7 February, 2020 winning 12 different prizes. The festival was organised by Amity University, Noida under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi.

This achievement of Gauhati University is for the first time in National Youth Festival and brought glory to the whole north east along with Assam. Dr. Ranjan Kr. Kakati, Director, Students’ Welfare, GU said among the 12 different prizes, 2nd best team award achieved by the fine arts team comprising Surya Kr Saikia, Nipamoni Deka,Saurav Saha, Gyan Pratim Deva Sarma and they won silver medal in Installation competition.

Surya Kr. Saikia won gold medal in collage and poster making and silver medal in ‘on the spot painting’ competition. Gyan Pratim Deva sarma won silver medal in cartooning competition. Debarathi Saha won gold medal in classical dance whereas Priyanku Pratim Bora won bronze medal in classical instrumental solo (non percussion) competition. GU team also won Gold medal in Folk Orchestra, Silver medal in Cultural rally, bronze medal in Group song competition as well.

The contingent was led by Ashwini Kr Deka and Kuldeep Patgiri. The team members included Music Secretary Silpika Madhukulya, Cultural Secretary PGSU Saurav Saha along with Nipamoni Deka, Surya Kr. Saikia, Gyan Pratim Deva Sarma, Debarathi Saha, Prinayku Pratim Bora, Jyotishman Moran, Nipu Bhuyan, Himangshu Talukdar, Karishma Devi, Anju Hazarika, Nilangana Bora, Baishali Chamua, Rinku Das, Rubul Kalita, Jyotishmoy Deoraja, Bhupal Sarma, Arunima Choudhury, Sweety Konwar, Papori Devi, Kangkon Talukdar accompanied by accompanist Manoj Sarma, Arup Kalita, Champok Bordoloi, Ishanu Sarma, Suman Das and Prantik Phukan.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique, Registrar, Dr H.K. Nath, Secretary University Classes, Prof. Dilip Bora, Director, Students’ Welfare, Dr Ranjan Kr kakati congratulated the GU cultural team for bringing glory to Gauhati University for the first time since inception of Inter University National Youth Festival from 1985 under AIU, New Delhi.

It may be mentioned that GU Team also won best university award in East Zone Inter University Youth Festival this year.