New Wuhan virus surpasses SARS deaths

China NCoV toll now 811

Beijing: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has increased to 811 on Sunday, surpassing that of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2003.

Data released by China’s National Health Commission shows that, until midnight, 811 coronavirus deaths had been recorded in mainland China, other than those registered in the Philippines last weekend and Hong Kong earlier this week, reports Efe news.

This brings the total number of deaths due to the outbreak to 813.

The SARS epidemic claimed 774 lives worldwide between 2002-2003, according to the World Health Organization.

Those infected with the coronavirus – 37,198 in mainland China alone – far exceed the 8,437 SARS cases that were recorded worldwide during its outbreak.

SARS also began in China in the southern Guangzhou province, while the coronavirus appears to have originated from a seafood market in the central-eastern city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province.

Although about 20 countries have confirmed cases, China has accounted for about 99 per cent of those infected.

The first foreign victims of the virus both died on Saturday in Wuhan.

Both victims were men in their 60s, one was an American citizen, the other Japanese.

On Saturday, 600 people recovered and walked out of the hospitals. This included 324 in Hubei province, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)

Figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention & Control as of Sunday:

China – 811 deaths (37,198 confirmed)

Hong Kong – 25 cases, including one death

Macao – 10 cases

Japan – 96

Singapore – 40

Thailand – 32

South Korea – 25

Taiwan – 16

Malaysia – 16

Australia – 14

Germany – 14

Vietnam – 14

United States – 12 (1 US citizen died in China)

France – 11

United Arab Emirates – 7

Canada – 6

Philippines – 3 cases (1 death)

United Kingdom – 3

India – 3

Italy – 3

Russia – 2

Belgium – 1

Nepal – 1

Sri Lanka – 1

Sweden – 1

Spain – 2

Cambodia – 1

Finland – 1 (AP)