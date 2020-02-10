Notice on Final Publication of Electoral Roll

TURA: The Sub-Divisional Officer (Election), Dadenggre has informed that the final publication of the Electoral Roll for 43-Dadenggre (ST), 45-Tikrikilla (ST) and 44-Raksamgre (ST) Assembly Constituencies have been prepared with reference to January 1, 2020 as qualifying date in accordance with the Registration of Electors’ Rules, 1960.

The notification which was issued added that copies of the said roll together with the said lists of additions have been published and would be available for inspection at his office.