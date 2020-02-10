Developed By: iNFOTYKE

MEGHALAYANews Alert

Notice on Final Publication of Electoral Roll

By From Our Correspondent

TURA: The Sub-Divisional Officer (Election), Dadenggre has informed that the final publication of the Electoral Roll for 43-Dadenggre (ST), 45-Tikrikilla (ST) and 44-Raksamgre (ST) Assembly Constituencies have been prepared with reference to January 1, 2020 as qualifying date in accordance with the Registration of Electors’ Rules, 1960.

The notification which was issued added that copies of the said roll together with the said lists of additions have been published and would be available for inspection at his office.    

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

- Advertisement -

Comments are closed.

- Advertisement -

error: Content is protected !!