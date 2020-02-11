CoRP nabs 50 labourers in ‘ILP’ drive

SHILLONG: Exercising their own brand of ILP, the Confederation of Ri-Bhoi People (CoRP), which is a part of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO), apprehended 50 suspected Bangladeshi nationals from Umroi and Lum Sohpetbneng in Ri Bhoi district.

CoRP president Bandari Ryntathiang said the labourers were working in some companies and did not possess any document to confirm their identity.

Ryntathiang also stated that they would continue with their version of ILP and drive away anyone who does not possess any valid document.

Meanwhile, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) Nongthliew Circle on Monday distributed leaflets among locals at Krang village to create awareness on ILP and CAA.