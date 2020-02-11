HC follows up PIL on LPG bottling plant

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya on Monday took up the pending PIL on commissioning of an LPG bottling plant in the state.

During the hearing of the case before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice W Diengdoh, K Khan, senior counsel appearing for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), submitted that the work for commissioning the LPG bottling plant could not be started as so far they have not received the no-objection certificate from the State Pollution Control Board.

CH Mawlong, counsel for the Pollution Control Board, submitted that the Board does not have any objection to the LPG bottling plant being set up on the proposed site and it will send a communication to the effect within one week.

Khan submitted that he will make a specific statement on the next date of hearing on MArch 2 after receiving the NOC from the Pollution Control Board as to within what shortest possible time the LPG bottling plant can be commissioned.