Nepa, Clusters register wins

SHILLONG: In the first match of Shillong Cricket League C Division played between Nepa CC. vs Free Soul Boys CC, Nepa CC beat Free Soul Boys by 8 wkts. Free Soul Boys won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 141/9 in 20 overs. Amit Roy scored 40 runs in 33 balls and Rahul Paul scored 21runs in 14 balls. Manikanth Sinha took 3 wkts and Subrotoh Sinha took 2 wkts. In reply, Nepa CC scored 144/2 in 16.3 overs. Manoj Kr Yadav scored 40 runs in 32 balls and Subrotoh Sinha scored 29 runs in 16 balls. Kunal got 1wkt. In the second match, between Rajbhavan vs Clusters, Clusters won by 2 wkts. Rajbhavan won the toss n elected to bat first n scored 96/10 in 15.2 overs. Rahul Balmiki scored 15 runs in 12 balls and Wan Mawroh scored 13 runs in 16 balls. Bikash took 4 wkts and Vishal got 3 wkts. In reply Clusters scored 97/8 in 19 overs. Abhishek scored 19 runs in 30 balls and Govind scored 13runs in 17 balls. Tarak Sinha and Dawa took 2 wkts each.