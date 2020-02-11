No discussion on cabinet berth sharing by BJP MLAs: Nalin

SHILLONG: The BJP national spokesperson and Meghalaya in-charge, Nalin Kohli, said there has been no discussion from his end with any of the central leaders about the cabinet berth sharing between the BJP MLAs, Sanbor Shullai and AL Hek.

As a tussle between the two BJP MLAs over the issue of cabinet berth sharing continues, the state BJP has asserted that the issue would be taken up with the central leadership.

BJP state president Ernest Mawrie said he would discuss the matter with the central leadership.

“Now we have around 4-5 months for the government to complete its two and half years in office and when the time comes, I will discuss the matter with central leadership,” he said

He also said it is difficult for him to clarify whether there was any discussion about berth sharing at the time of the formation of the government as Shibun Lyngdoh was the state president then.

While Shullai says that there was a discussion to share the cabinet berth for a period of two and half years for each of the BJP legislators, Hek says that there was no such discussion.

On Monday, Hek did not like to respond to the queries in this regard.

Shullai had earlier called for an amicable settlement to his demand for a cabinet berth in the MDA government even as he maintained that discussions regarding the cabinet berth sharing were held with central party leaders and he would prefer a mutual understanding and respect on this subject as there are just two MLAs from BJP.

Shullai also felt that sharing cabinet berth will make the party more disciplined and this will create a way for more leaders to join the party.