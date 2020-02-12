Assam Cabinet nod to slew of schemes for tea community

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved a slew of schemes for the tea community besides resolving to enhance the allotment of agricultural land from 3 bighas to 7 bighas under the Land Policy 2019.

Chaired by chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, the Cabinet also decided to provide regular pay scale and other government facilities to 623 contractual supervisors and 12 statistical assistants under the social welfare department.

In a bid to empower students of the tea tribe community, the Cabinet approved the Simon Sing Horo Special Scholarship scheme, under which each HSLC and HS passed candidates belonging to the community will be provided with a one-time financial grant of Rs 10,000.

The Cabinet also approved the Swahid Dayal Das Panika Swaniyojan Achoni of granting one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for 15,000 youths of the tea tribe community.

It further approved provisions for construction of pucca houses for workers of the Assam Tea Corporation Limited gardens at a cost of Rs 1.3 lakh per house.

Besides, an amount of Rs 20,000 each will be provided to every PMAY household which does not have electricity connection to install solar kits.