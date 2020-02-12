Binoculars, field gear gifted to Orang National Park staff

GUWAHATI: As part of its sustained efforts to complement the efforts of Assam Forest Department to protect the wildlife resources and habitat, biodiversity conservation and environment research organisation, Aaranyak today reached out to frontline forest staff engaged in Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve with some essential field gear and equipment.

About 250 pairs of field boots, 250 caps and six binoculars were gifted to the frontline forest staff at Orang National Park by the NGO in presence of the Divisional Forest Officer, Sandeep Bendi and Ranger of the National Park, Ranjan Baruah.

Addressing the function held at the convention centre of the National Park, the DFO said the support provided by Aaranyak would go a long way in improving the efficiency of the frontline staff in Orang National Park and hoped for similar efforts from Aaranyak in future too. He said conservation of wildlife was a tough task and any sort of support from the society as a whole was of immense help.

The field gear and equipment provided to forest staff in Orang National Park today were sponsored through Aaranyak by Attila Hildmmn, a German national with deep commitment towards wildlife conservation especially tigers.

Orang National Park with a core area of over 79 sq.km. is home to 101 one-horned rhinos (2018 figures) and 24 majestic Royal Bengal Tigers besides a treasure trove of avian and aquatic species.

Manager of Legal and Advocacy Division (LAD) of Aaranyak, Manas Kumar Bhattacharjya said contribution of frontline forest staff towards conservation of wildlife and habitat was unparalled which can’t be compensated for. “Aaranyak just humbly endeavours with its limited resources to provide some amount of support to them as a token of gratitude and to make them feel that they are cared for,” he said.

Park Ranger Ranjan Baruah said it was always a herculean task for the forest personnel to protect the 100 plus rhinos and 20 plus Royal Bengal Tigers in Orang National Park unless there is constant support from fringe villagers and NGOs. He lauded the gesture of Aaranyak which has been constantly extending helping hand to the park authority.

Poachers usually use the river route to strike at Orang National Park from Nagaon side on the South bank of the Brahmaputra. The forest personnel have to work in coordination with VDPs and police to keep a tab on movements of poachers in the area.