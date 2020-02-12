CoMSO to launch ILP drive in state today

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) is set to begin its ‘direct action’ and implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state on its own from Wednesday while SPs have been to act against anyone who conducts checking on people.

The CoMSO in a statement on Tuesday said that its volunteers would conduct checking at Byrnihat check point, Ratacherra, Umtyrna, Aradonga, Dawki Check Post, Pynursla border, Balat area check point, Dainadubi check point, Dalu, Mahadeo check post, Bajengdoba check post and others.

CoMSO chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin said that the volunteers would be given identify cards and badges and they would conduct checking along with police.

He said that the volunteers would ask for original documents of the people and seek other details like where they were going and where they would stay.

He also informed that the CoMSO would inform the District Task Force, Labour Officer and Enforcement wing of the KHADC about their checking.

Meanwhile, a police official said that all SPs have been directed to deploy police personnel and intensify patrolling.

“Directions have been issued that if anybody does any checking, they should be picked up,” a police official said.

Stating that it is not the job of NGOs to conduct checking on people, a police official said that police teams are doing it.

The CoMSO has decided to intensify its stir till the time the central government approves implementation of ILP in the state and till the governor gives his assent to the MRSSA (Amendment) Ordinance 2019.

HANM checks

licenses in city

The anti-influx operation cell of the Hynniewtrep A’chik National Movement (HANM) conducted checking of trading and labour licenses at Bishnupur market in the city as part of the pressure groups implementing their own ILP system.

In a statement issued here, the HANM Laban circle accused the state government of lackadaisical attitude in implementing the ILP.

The group claimed to have apprehended several persons who did not possess any valid documents.

It informed that the group members were stopped by police personnel from Laban Police Station and Rilbong outpost. However, they were adamant and asserted that they will continue their ILP-like drive.