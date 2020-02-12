Hameshaniah bags gold in Intl Kickboxing tournament

SHILLONG: Hameshaniah Suiam bagged gold medal in point fighting at the Indian Open International Kickboxing Tournament in New Delhi. Suiam’s gold for India came in the -57kg senior men’s category. The tournament began on Monday and will conclude on Thursday.

However, upcoming and promising kickboxer in Junior Boys Full Contact Ring Sports of Kickboxing below 54 kgs from Shangpung Village lost in the Gold Final Bout to Alibek Seidakhan of Kazakhstan. On Wednesday, Pynshrainmiki Rabon will take part in the low kick -67kg senior men’s category. The kickboxing tournament, named as Indian Open features competitors from the United Kingdom, Croatia, Turkey, Nigeria, Ireland, Nepal, Jordan, Kazakhstan and Estonia taking on the Indian kickboxers. Over 1,000 male and female kickboxers are participating in the tournament.