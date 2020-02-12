Sakshi hopeful of Tokyo berth

New Delhi: Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik remains hopeful of getting another opportunity to contest for a Tokyo Olympics berth, as she continues her preparation for the Asian Wrestling Championships (AWC), to be held from February 18-23.

Sakshi was defeated by two-time world cadet champion Sonam Malik in the 62-kg weight category in the trials for the Asian World Olympics qualifiers.

“I am hopeful for another round of trials. If I qualify in that I will have two more chances, the Asian World Olympics qualifiers and the World Olympics qualifiers. I want to qualify in the two key tournaments,” Sakshi said.

“Preparations for the AWC have been good. My motto is to give my best, be it any competition, and win medals.” she added. (IANS)