Discussion on royalty deduction held in SWGH

TURA: To discuss issues related to deduction of royalty, Meghalaya Minor Mineral Reclamation Fund (MMMRF) and District Mineral Foundation Fund (DMF) besides others, the office of the DFO, West & South West Garo Hills (Territorial) Division convened a meeting with the district officers, contractors, quarry operators, brick kiln owners and stakeholders at Ampati on Thursday.

The meeting was called in order to acclimatize the user agencies such as government departments and institutions regarding payment of royalty, MMMRF and DMF deduction while taking up construction works by concerned departments.

The meeting was addressed by the Divisional Forest Officer (T), West & South West Garo Hills, Sachin Gavade in the presence of the Additional Deputy Commissioners of Ampati, S.K. Marak and S.C. Laloo. He highlighted in detail regarding the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2016, MMMRF and DMF as well as rates of royalty and mode of payment among other issues.

He also responded to the queries raised raised by the officers, contractors and quarry operators pertaining to the payment and deduction of royalties. The line departments concerned were also asked to ensure that raw materials for construction purpose be used only from legal quarries.