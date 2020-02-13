Rejig relief for MDA partners

SHILLONG: Ruling alliance partners, who were demanding removal of James Sangma as the Home minister, on Wednesday appeared contended after Chief Minister Conrad Sangma acceded to their wish and effected a cabinet reshuffle late on Tuesday stripping his elder brother of the coveted portfolio.

Several sources said the chief minister’s action has brought relief and satisfaction.

On the other hand, the Opposition Congress was not impressed saying the party would not rest till allegation of illegal coal business, which had triggered the demand for the former Home minister’s removal from the post, is investigated.

The new Home Minister and UDP leader, Lahkmen Rymbui, on Wednesday, however, played down the “satisfaction” bit.

“It is not a question of satisfaction as it was a normal reshuffle”, he said.

Asked if the dust would settle now that James Sangma is no more the Home minister, Rymbui said it was all about how ministers perform.

“Let the past be past. Today is a new day and beginning of a new journey where we want to see peace and tranquility”, he said.

The decision to strip James Sangma of the Home portfolio has surprised many as till recently the chief minister maintained that they are trying to resolve the issue through discussions.

It is learnt that on Tuesday, the chief minister called Rymbui to his chamber and asked him to take over the Home portfolio.

Sources said that Rymbui was reluctant initially and he was given half an hour to think it over.

Later, Sangma again called Rymbui and asked him about his decision. Rymbui said that it is a big responsibility, but Sangma insisted that he has to accept.

Another leader in the MDA government, who also wanted James removed from Home, said he was glad that the chief minister agreed.

Like him, yet another leader, said that the decision to reallocate the Home portfolio was kept a secret.

“It was entirely the prerogative of the chief minister,” the leader said.

Congress firm

Congress MLA Charles Pyngrope on Wednesday said that irrespective of who is the Home Minister, proper administration and policing must be ensured.

“Reallocation of portfolios is a routine matter, but questions were raised in the press about the functioning of the Home department (Police)”, he said.

He said there were allegations that police were not doing their job as required and illegal coal business was going on and this must be investigated.

“We must not allow people to take law in their own hands”, he said.