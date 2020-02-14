Assam focuses on making police force smart: Sonowal

GUWAHATI: Smarter forces police force for smart security to people, with this objective Assam government is focused on facilitating smart policing in order to provide better security to the lives and property of the people of the state where crime graph has shown an upward trend of late.

Inaugurating smart Margherita Police stations under MOITRI (Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Images) scheme in Tinsukia district of Assam on Friday, Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said 73 police stations in the state would be covered in the first phase under MOITRI scheme for the overall improvement of police stations, re-dedicating the force to the service of people, creating people’s friendly environment with modern scientific human approach.

Sonowal said that the upgradation of police stations under MOITRI scheme and giving an opportunity to the state police force to toe the line of smart policing actually taken under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also emphasised that if the police personnel become smart, security can be given to the lives and properties of the people with an added emphasis on modern human approach.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to a responsive police force, Sonowal said that the guiding principle for the scheme is to create good atmosphere in the police stations and bridge the gap between public and police.

It may be noted that the new Margherita Police station has been built involving the financial outlay of Rs. 2,01,25,353.71 with facilities like women cell with children corner, conference hall, male and female officer’s rest room, fire suppression system, reception with visitor’s waiting room including toilet, drinking water facilities, boundary wall gate with sentry post, renewable energy i.e. solar campus light with solar panel on rooftop, maintenance legacy for three years etc.