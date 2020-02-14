Govt eyes to upgrade seven roads before Games

SHILLONG: The government has started the process to upgrade and improve seven major roads of the state and hopes to complete the work before the 2022 National Games.

The project is part of the World Bank-funded Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project and is likely to cost around Rs 350-360 crore. The PWD (Roads) recently invited bids for Bajengdoba-Resubelpara-Mendipathar-Damra road, Rongram-Rongrenggre road, Agia Mendipathar-Phulbari-Tura (AMPT) road, Shillong-Diengpasoh road, Dalu-Baghmara road, Passyih –Garampani road and Laitkor-Pomlakrai-Laitlyngkot road. A PWD official said that the project will amount to not less than Rs 350-360 crore. The government is looking to upgrade the Laitkor-Pomlakrai-Laitlyngkot road to ease traffic congestion in the city as tourists from Assam will not need to enter Shillong en route Cherrapunjee and Mawlynnong once it is ready. As far as Shillong-Diengpassoh road is concerned, the government plans to convert it into double lane which might cost around Rs 30 crore.

The government has already instructed its officers to work at the grassroots level for land acquisition.

Admitting that land acquisition is a big challenge in the state, officials, however, are optimistic that they will not face much problems for the project since the government owns a large portion of land near NEIGRIHMS up to Diengpasoh. The government is also looking to complete the project before the National Games as most of the major venues of the mega sporting event will be in New Shillong Township.