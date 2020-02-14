Hamlet lauds CM for removal of James

SHILLONG: People’s Democratic Front (PDF) legislator Hamlet Dohling lauded Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for dropping his brother James Sangma from the Home Minister Portfolio.

Speaking to reporters, Dohling said that the decision of the chief minister has satisfied many as he has responded positively to their demand.

He said it is not just a demand of the People’s Democratic Front but of all the leaders of the government to remove James as many were not happy with the style of functioning of the previous home minister.

“We respect the decision of the chief minister and we are satisfied,” Dohling said.

The chief minister was under pressure from the MDA partners to take action against the Home minister for his inability to control illegal mining of coal and transportation.