Infiltration check-gate inaugurated at Iew Mawroh

NONGPOH: Legistalor of Jirang constituency, Sosthenes Sohtun on Friday inaugurated the long pending Anti-Infiltration Check Gate of the Anti Infiltration Directorate at Iew Mawroh under Jirang constituency in Ri Bhoi District.

The inaugural programme here was graced by the Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch), H Nongpluh, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Anti Infiltration Directorate), O Passi, Superintendent of Police, Ri Bhoi District, Chemphang Syrti, Superintendent of Police (Infiltration), Silvester Nongtnger, Mrs VA Hynniewta, Extra Assistant Commissioner, the headmen, local people and other officers of the Police Department.

Sosthenes Sohtun said that the infiltration check gate in this area has been pending for quite some time now and that the matter finally sees the light of the day with the seriousness exhibited by the state government and the police department in containing influx which is a major concerned of the people and the pressure groups in the state.

Sohtun also said that the inaugural of the infiltration check gate here was significant following the release of the final draft of the National Registration of Citizens (NRC) by the Assam government earlier this year which left out more than 19 lakhs people which is a major concerned for the minority tribal populations.

Syrti also informed that though, this is an Anti-Infiltration Check Gate, yet for the benefit and welfare of the people of these areas, they can also report any kind of crime and other illegal activities for the betterment of the society.